Police seek information on 11-year-old boy missing since Thursday

SINGAPORE: An 11-year-old boy has been missing since Thursday (Nov 16) evening.

The Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Requan Ameer Shakur Riduan, who was last seen along Montreal Link in Sembawang at about 5pm on Thursday.

Anyone with information should call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, police said.