Police seek information on car crash outside Istana

SINGAPORE: The police are appealing for information and images of a fatal car crash that happened outside the Istana.

Two people, the 25-year-old driver and a 21-year-old woman, were killed in the crash that happened on Saturday (Dec 16) at about 6am along Cavenagh Road.

Another passenger, a 28-year-old man, was seriously injured.

Anyone with information, images and/or videos related to the accident can submit them via the ‘e-feedback on road users' portal at http://www.police.gov.sg/e-services or www.police.gov.sg/iwitness, police said in a media release on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police investigations into the accident are ongoing. All information submitted will be kept strictly confidential, police said.

Meanwhile, images of the wrecked car have surfaced on WhatsApp and social media.



A car being towed away after it crashed outside the Istana along Cavenagh Road. (Photos: Facebook/Sg Road Vigilante)

Channel NewsAsia understands that the driver was Khairul Anwar. It is understood that the passengers were a couple, and that they were both seated in the back seat.