Police seeking info on 3 siblings missing since Saturday

SINGAPORE: The police on Monday (Aug 7) appealed for information on the whereabouts of three siblings, aged 9 to 14, who have been missing since Saturday.

In a news release, the police said 9-year-old Mohammad Syahrul Ezlan Roslan, 13-year-old Nabila Natasya Roslan and 14-year-old Md Tajuddin Roslan were last seen at Block 121 Bukit Merah Lane 1 at noon.

Md Tajuddin was last seen wearing black jeans and a grey jacket, while Nabila Natasya was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. Mohammad Syahrul Exlan was in a blue Queenstown Camp shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information on the three siblings can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said police.