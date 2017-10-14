Police seeking suspect who stomped on man at Golden Mile Complex

SINGAPORE: The police are seeking a suspect who was seen stomping on a man multiple times at Golden Mile Complex on Beach Road on Wednesday (Oct 11).

The incident was captured in a 49-second video that has since gone viral. The video shows the victim curled on the floor outside a shop as an attacker in a white T-shirt stomps on him repeatedly.

A few other men circle the victim, and passers-by are looking on but did not intervene during the clip captured.

Police confirmed on Saturday that they were alerted at about 3am on Wednesday to a case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

The 25-year-old victim was conscious when taken to a hospital, and investigations are ongoing, the police said.



Channel NewsAsia understands that no arrests have been made so far.

