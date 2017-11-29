Police warn of fake Apple emails designed to capture your credit card details

SINGAPORE: The police have received at least 20 reports of victims being cheated into providing their personal information and credit card details on phishing websites after responding to emails that were purportedly sent by Apple or iTunes.

The victims later realised that unauthorised transactions in various foreign currencies were made to their credit cards, the police said in press release on Wednesday (Nov 29).

The reports were made between October and November this year.

In these cases, the victims first received an email supposedly from Apple or iTunes, saying that their accounts were on hold and they would be unable to log in.

Following instructions in the email, the victims were advised to click on a link to verify their accounts.

This would then lead the user to a page that resembled a genuine Apple website, where they were prompted to enter their personal information and bank account details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Upon receiving a one-time password (OTP) on their mobile phones, the victims were prompted to key the information into the website. They subsequently received an SMS notification that a foreign transaction had been made on their credit cards.

Police said that the public should be wary when asked to disclose personal information over the Internet. They also advised the public to be careful of scam websites that may look genuine.

Legitimate websites are generally encrypted to protect your details, said police.

"Secure websites use 'https:' instead of 'http:' at the start of the Internet address, or display a closed padlock or unbroken key icon at the bottom right corner of your browser window," the police said.

Victims should report any fraudulent charges that they detect on their credit card bills to their respective banks , the police added.