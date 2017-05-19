Police warn of fake hotline number scam

SINGAPORE: Police on Friday (May 19) warned against another scam, after members of the public reported receiving missed calls from a fake police hotline number.

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Police Force clarified that genuine calls made from the police hotline would not result in the number "1800-255-0000" showing up on their phones.

"Members of the public are advised to ignore such calls from unknown origins, where caller ID spoofing technology may be used to mask the actual phone number and display a different number," police said.

They also urged members of the public to submit information online if they have any details on this matter. Police also reminded them to only dial 999 if urgent assistance is required.