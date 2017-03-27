Police warn of fraudulent charges to victims' phone bills

SINGAPORE: Several people got charges on their mobile phone bills for purchases they did not make after they befriended strangers on Facebook.

The police said on Monday (Mar 27) that they received reports of scammers sending their victims friend requests on Facebook and, in some cases, even setting up accounts closely resembling those of the victims' friends.

After befriending the victims, the scammers asked for the victims' mobile phone numbers and mobile service providers, with which they made online purchases of gaming credits or online gift cards.

The cost of these purchases were charged to the victims' mobile phone bills after they provided the One Time Password (OTP) or verification code to the scammers, and the victims only found out that they had been scammed when they received their bills, the police said in a Facebook post.

The police advised members of the public not to share personal information including OTPs with anyone, to be wary of friend requests from strangers on social networking sites and to report any fraudulent charges on their mobile phone bills to their mobile service providers immediately.