Police warn of letters signed off by 'Lord Voldermort'

SINGAPORE: Some people in Singapore have received letters threatening harassment, stamped "URGENT" and signed off by "Lord Voldermort", according to a police advisory.

The purported identity of the writer appears to be a misspelling of Lord Voldemort, a character in the Harry Potter book and film series.

Member of Parliament for Nee Soon Lee Bee Wah posted a photo of the advisory on Wednesday (Aug 30), stating that the police have received several reports of members of the public receiving such letters.

The sender asked recipients to tell a resident of a certain housing block in Yishun to pay up, failing which he would cause harassment to their units, the police said in the advisory.

In response to Channel NewsAsia's queries, the police said on Thursday that they had received at least 15 reports at multiple locations.

The authorities advised those who receive such letters not to follow the instructions, and refrain from sending any email reply to the address given.

They encouraged recipients of such letters to instead lodge police reports and hand over the letters.

A photo obtained by Channel NewsAsia shows a similar letter addressed to a resident in Clementi.

"My name is Lord Voldermort. I am writing this mail to you because you and your family is about to face disturbing events soon," the letter stated.

The writer went on to provide details of an individual purportedly living in the same block, claiming that the latter owed him several thousand dollars.

"Please help me to urge him to pay me what I am supposed to get or I will start harassing YOUR unit," he added.

The sender also provided a deadline of Tuesday (Aug 29) and an email address.