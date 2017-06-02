Police warn of new scam involving fake SPF website

SINGAPORE: The police are warning the public about a fake Singapore Police Force (SPF) website through which victims are tricked into providing confidential information such as credit card details.



In an advisory on Friday (Jun 2), the police said victims typically receive calls from scammers claiming that they have excessively large amounts of money in their bank accounts, and are suspected of being involved in criminal activities such as money laundering.

The victims are then given a link to a website that looks like SPF's official page, and asked to follow instructions to provide personal information such as credit card details and Internet banking credentials - purportedly for investigations.

"However, it is actually a phishing site in disguise," police said, adding that the website has been designed to extract victims' personal information and banking details.



In most of the reported cases, police said victims lost "extensive" amounts of money.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Screengrab of the fake SPF website, which is designed to extract personal information - such as banking details - from victims. (Image: SPF)

Police emphasised that its official website is www.police.gov.sg, adding that members of the public should take the following precautions when receiving calls from unknown parties:

Ignore the calls. Scammers may use Caller ID spoofing technology to mask the actual phone number and display a different number. Calls that appear to be from a local number may not actually be made from Singapore. If you receive a suspicious call from a local number, hang up, wait five minutes, then call the number back to check the validity of the request.

Ignore instructions to remit or transfer money. No Government agency will inform you to make a payment through a telephone call, especially to a third party's bank account.

Refrain from giving out personal information and bank details, whether on the website or to callers over the phone.

Police also urged members of the public who have information related to such crimes to call 1800-255-0000, or submit it online.

Those who need advice on scams may call the anti-scam helpline at 1800-722-6688.