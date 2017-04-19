Police warn public about fake SPF website

SINGAPORE: The latest variation in a scam involving the impersonation of police officers involves a fake Singapore Police Force (SPF) website, the police said on Wednesday (Apr 19).

In a media release, the police said victims typically receive calls from scammers claiming that the victims have excessively large amounts of money in their bank accounts, and are suspected of being involved in criminal activities such as money laundering.

The victims are then given a link to a website that bears resemblance to the SPF website and are asked to follow the instructions to provide confidential information such as credit card details and internet banking credentials, purportedly for investigation purposes.



"However, it is actually a phishing site in disguise, designed to extract useful personal information and privileged banking details of unsuspecting victims, resulting in extensive monetary losses in most reported cases," SPF said.



Police provided screenshots that show the fake “E-Services” pages where such phishing activities were perpetrated.











(Source: SPF)





(Source: SPF)

The official SPF website is www.police.gov.sg.



"Members of the public are advised to take the following precautions when they receive unsolicited calls, especially from unknown parties," SPF added.