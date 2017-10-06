Popular Upper Serangoon coffee shop suspended after failing to provide soap in toilet

SINGAPORE: A popular coffee shop in Upper Serangoon known for the long queues at its nasi lemak and Hokkien prawn mee stalls has been ordered to shut for one day for not providing soap in its toilet.



Mee Sek Food Court had its operations suspended on Friday (Oct 6), after accumulating 12 demerit points over a year. It was given six demerit points on two occasions for failing to provide soap, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said.

In the suspension notice posted on its website, NEA said it also fined the coffee shop operator S$800.

Located at 965-969 Upper Serangoon Road, Mee Sek houses popular establishments like Ponggol Nasi Lemak Centre and Wawa's Lechon and Grill.

According to NEA, operators of coffee shops, food courts and canteens who accumulate 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have their licences suspended for up to three days, depending on their past records.

Stalls operating within their premises will also have to stop operating during the time, the agency said.

