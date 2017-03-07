Post-secondary bursaries will be enhanced to increase their reach and scale: MOE

SINGAPORE: The Education Ministry will enhance government bursaries across all post-secondary education institutes (PSEIs), including raising the bursary amounts. Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills), Ong Ye Kung, said this in his Committee of Supply speech in Parliament on Tuesday (Mar 7).



This follows a review of government bursaries. The changes will kick in this year and come after Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat first announced this in his Budget speech in February.

Elaborating on the changes, Mr Ong said there are currently three bursary tiers for undergraduate and Diploma students. They are for families with a monthly household per capita income of S$950 and below, those between S$951 to S$1,400 and those between S$1,401 to S$1,900. For ITE students, MOE provides additional assistance to students from families with per capita income of S$570 and below.

As part of the enhancement, there will be four bursary tiers instead across all PSEIs. Mr Ong said this would allow the government to offer more targeted help to students form lower to middle income households.

Secondly, the government would now include gross monthly household income, on top of per capita income. Students would need to meet either of these income criteria to qualify for bursaries.

Thirdly, Mr Ong said the income eligibility caps would be revised upwards, based on the latest household income data. This means more students will qualify.

Lastly, he said bursary amounts would be raised, with increases ranging between S$50 and S$400 for students across various levels. Larger increases would go to those from lower income households. Mr Ong said the increase in amount would bring the maximum annual bursary quantum to S$4,000 for undergraduates, S$2,350 for diploma students and S$1,400 for ITE students.

“With the revisions, the projected number of students expected to tap on the government bursaries is estimated to increase by 12,000 to 71,000,” he said. As a result, Mr Ong said his Ministry’s annual budget for bursaries is expected to increase by S$50 million, to S$150 million.