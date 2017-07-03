Potential conflict of interest of AGC a matter of concern: Sylvia Lim

SINGAPORE: The fact that the current Attorney-General (AG), Lucien Wong, used to be Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s personal lawyer is a matter that “should be of concern to every Singaporean who wishes to see Singapore as a bastion that upholds the rule of law,” said Workers’ Party chair Sylvia Lim in Parliament on Monday (Jul 3).



Speaking during the debate in Parliament on the dispute between PM Lee and his siblings Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling, Ms Lim stressed that Singaporeans should “defend with all (our) heart and minds the independence of our organs of state.”



“We must protect the organs of state as professional bodies with a national mission,” she said. “The Government should never seek to interfere with or to influence those organs of state set up to ensure good governance.”



The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) was one example Ms Lim put forward, and she highlighted her concern of “conflicts of interest” arising from current AG Lucien Wong’s former position as PM Lee’s personal lawyer.



“How will the AGC act in advising the Government on any decision it wishes to take on 38 Oxley Road?” she questioned. “Has the AGC already been giving advice to the committee, and who in the AGC is giving the advice?



“Has the AG recused himself from touching the file since he has represented PM Lee in his personal capacity as a beneficiary?”



She added that deputy AG Hri Kumar Nair was formerly a People’s Action Party (PAP) Member of Parliament before his appointment in March.



“I understand that he only recently resigned as a cadre member of the PAP,” she said. “Will he recuse himself from the matter too, since his former party leader, the Secretary-General, is personally involved?”



Ms Lim added that there is no legal prohibition in appointing the Government’s close friends and former party comrades as the AG or deputy AG. But from a “system point of view,” she questioned if these appointments “instil public confidence” that the AGC will act independently in matter where the Government or Prime Minister has an interest in the outcomes.



“Singaporeans are upset over this saga for a multitude of reasons,” she said. “One consistent theme is embarrassment at the consistent airing of family disputes and that family matters should be settled privately.”



“Another thread is whether the Prime Minister, other ministers and the Attorney General had exercised their powers properly in handling matters touching on the Lee estate. My concern is on the latter - particularly how we protect the rule of law and our institutions,” she added.



“Let us be most alive to the risk of a slippery slope that erodes public trust and independence of our organs of state.”



PARLIAMENT SHOULD PREPARE TO ORGANISE SELECT COMMITTEE: PRITAM SINGH



Also weighing in on the issue, WP MP Pritam Singh echoed the view of his party’s secretary-general Low Thia Khiang that PM Lee should go to court, in order to “rebut these allegations of abuse of power in order to decisively settle the issue.”



He said that until Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee are fully heard, “doubts will continue to linger”.



“The anomaly in this matter before the House surrounds the decision taken by the PM, ironically it must be said, not to sue in spite of the many allegations of abuse of power much to the surprise of many Singaporeans,” he said. “Singaporeans have been sued for defamation for much less.”



As Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee do not as yet face lawsuits, Mr Singh said in view of Singapore’s political culture, “there are Singaporeans who believe that the allegations made against the PM may have more than a grain of truth to them.”



He drew comparisons between a Parliamentary session in 1996 to investigate an accusation that the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew and then-deputy prime minister Mr Lee Hsien Loong had got discounts from property developer Hotel Properties Limited.



By the time it came to an end in the House, MPs were in a position to triangulate many facts which in totality “made absolutely clear that no improprieties could be alleged by any reasonable person”, he noted.



“In the matter before us today, can we honestly say we are apprised and fully aware of the evidence and facts relevant to allegations of PM abusing his power so as to come to the same conclusion?” he questioned.



But in view of this “highly usual decision” made by Mr Lee not to clear his name in the courts, Mr Singh suggested that Parliament “prepare to organise a special select committee to look into the allegations.”



The remit of this committee would, he said, simply be to look into “the truthfulness of the allegations and get to the bottom of the matter.”



He added that in light of evidence being made available to it, the committee can be expected to summon PM Lee, his wife Madam Ho Ching, Mr Lee Hsien Yang’s wife or anyone else, to shed light on the allegations.



“I believe that it is an avenue to put a stop to these allegations which have now moved beyond damaging just the government, but has damaged Singapore’s reputation with the trust people outside Singapore have with its institutions,” he said.



