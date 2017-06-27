Potential delays on North-South Line as 'intensive performance checks' continue: LTA, SMRT

SINGAPORE: Commuters taking the MRT on the North-South Line (NSL) may experience some delay in the coming weeks, as engineers continue to test a new signalling system beyond the June holiday period.



In a joint statement on Tuesday (Jun 27), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and transport operator SMRT said they will continue to "conduct intensive performance checks and deploy new software to improve the system".

"During this period, commuters may continue to experience some delay when travelling on NSL, if new issues emerge. We seek your continued understanding and patience, as our team works round the clock to resolve these issues as quickly as possible."

LTA and SMRT have been conducting tests since Mar 28, together with Thales, the supplier of the signalling system. Tests first started with the last hour of passenger service on selected weekdays, and progressed to full-day trials on weekdays that began on May 29.



According to the joint statement, the trials so far have allowed engineers to fine tune the system and rectify teething problems.

For instance, the alignment of train and platform doors at all stations have improved, and train service intervals are better regulated. It added that operations controllers and train captains have also overcome initial issues in using the system, and "significantly reduced" incidents of trains overshooting the platforms.



Full-day trials of the system had resulted in rush-hour delays earlier this month, prompting some commuters to question why tests had to be done during peak hours.

SMRT had explained that tests must be conducted all day to "accumulate adequate testing hours" to ensure that any teething issues can be sorted out.

“LTA and SMRT have been working very closely with Thales to identify and resolve issues. Once an issue is identified, a team of engineers analyses it and identifies suitable remedial action such as the implementation of a new software so that the issue can be quickly rectified," said LTA's project director for re-signalling Tan Yih Long on Tuesday.

The North-South Line is Singapore's oldest MRT line. According to SMRT, the new signalling system will be more efficient than the current system which has been in use since 1987.

