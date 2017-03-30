Power fault causes rush-hour delay on East-West Line

SINGAPORE: Services along the East-West Line (EWL) were delayed during Thursday evening (Mar 30) rush hour due to a power fault between Tanah Merah station and Bedok station.



According to transport operator SMRT, the fault happened just before 6pm.

"As the defective train was unable to move, a second train was activated to push the defective train to Changi depot," said Mr Patrick Nathan, vice president for corporate information and communications at SMRT.

Mr Nathan added that several trains travelling towards Pasir Ris station had to be turned around at Bugis, Aljunied and Eunos stations to travel towards Joo Koon to relieve congestion.

SMRT sent out a tweet at 6.08pm, announcing that train services between Pasir Ris and Paya Lebar MRT stations were delayed due to a train fault and urged commuters to cater for an additional 40 minutes of travel time.

[EWL]UPDATE:Pls add 40 mins travel time from #PasirRis to #PayaLebar,due to a train fault near #TanahMerah. Train svc is still available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) March 30, 2017

In another tweet at 6.38pm, SMRT asked commuters to expect an additional 20 minutes' travel time from Pasir Ris to Paya Lebar. "Free regular bus services are running between Woodlands and Yishun stations in both directions," it added.

Train not moving at City Hall at all and crowd is building up fast. @SMRT_Singapore pic.twitter.com/7hvSg565vH — RL is Tank (@cloudywind) March 30, 2017

[EWL] UPDATE: Pls cater 20 mins additional travel time from #PasirRis towards #PayaLebar. We are working to recover service. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) March 30, 2017

Mr Nathan said regular train services resumed at 6.54pm and that SMRT will investigate the cause of the fault.

[EWL]UPDATE: Train service from #PasirRis to #PayaLebar has resumed. Free regular bus services are available from #TanahMerah to #PayaLebar. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) March 30, 2017

Separately, SMRT said on Facebook that it had a successful trial on Tuesday with the switchover to a new signalling system on the North-South Line and it said another trial will take place on Thursday at about 11pm. During this time, trains along the NSL will remain stationary for about 10 minutes to allow for a switchover to the new system, it said.