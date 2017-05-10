PPIS third agency appointed to support foster care for children

SINGAPORE: Some 430 children in Singapore are currently in foster care, about a 40 per cent increase from the number in 2013. The number of foster parents has also increased by more than 70 per cent to about 420 today, said the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

To reach their aim of having 500 foster parents by 2020, the authorities on Wednesday (10 May) introduced a third agency to support foster care.



The Singapore Muslim Women’s Association (PPIS) will join MCYC Community Services Society and Boys' Town as the country's third fostering agency.



The existing two agencies, which were appointed in 2015, currently provide services for 150 vulnerable children - about a third of the total number of children in foster care today.



“With the current two fostering agencies we have, we are very confident we will be able to engage more foster parents and children. We hope that this will help to deepen and add diversity on how we can take care of foster kids. At the same time, increase the awareness about fostering among Singaporeans and see how we can facilitate the process of taking up foster kids among Singaporeans,” said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The announcement was made at the start of the start of the week-long Mother's Day Fostering Roadshow.

WANTED: MORE FOSTER PARENTS FOR OLDER CHILDREN

Under the MSF's fostering scheme, foster families will provide shelter, stability and love to children in need. These may be children may be those abandoned, neglected or ill-treated by their parents or guardians, to those whose parents or guardians are in ill health and cannot look after them. The scheme is an alternative care arrangement for these children, so that they can benefit from a safe, stable and nurturing home environment.



Foster parents are provided a monthly allowance of S$936 for each child they care for. If the child has special needs, this amount will be raised to S$1,114. The allowance is meant to cover the child's daily necessities, such as clothing, food, education, transportation, and pocket money. Foster care officers will also offer regular support and telephone calls.



“Fostering can make such a difference to children and teenagers. Having a caring family environment allows the child or teenager to experience healing,” said Audrie Siew, director of Children in Care Services (Rehabilitation and Protection Group) at MSF.



“We are looking for more foster parents for older children above 10 years old, teenagers and children with special needs. Some people do share concerns fostering teenagers. Teenagers who are in need of foster care have often gone through abuse. No matter their age, they still need to feel safe, wanted and loved in order to develop well,” she added.

"THEY BRING US A LOT OF JOY"

Bannumathi Hodge, 60, is a retired teacher who currently cares for two foster children - a pair of siblings, one aged two, and the other six months old. She was introduced to the fostering scheme by her daughter last year, who then convinced her become a foster mother.

Mrs Hodge, who was one of the foster parents given a token of appreciation at the roadshow today, says fostering the siblings have brought much joy to her and her family.



"It has been very meaningful. We, as a family, really take care of the children. They really bring us a lot of joy,” said Mrs Hodge, who has two children of her own.

“But we also have our challenges. The children are too young, so we’ve got to really take care of them, get them to adapt to our family. Most importantly, we have to introduce the routines and make sure they are well-taken care of and that they’re happy.”



Like the other two agencies, the Singapore Muslim Women's Association, or PPIS, will provide case management services and support such as counselling and parenting advice to foster parents. The agencies will also help organise outreach initiatives to raise awareness of the need for foster parents.

