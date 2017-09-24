Pradip Subramanian suffered cardiac arrest according to preliminary medical report: AFC organiser

SINGAPORE: A preliminary report released by the Singapore General Hospital found that World Bodybuilding and Physique (WBPF) Singapore president Pradip Subramanian suffered a cardiac arrest which led to his death, the organiser said on Sunday (Sep 24).

The 32-year-old died in the aftermath of the Asia Fighting Championship (AFC) celebrity Muay Thai bout between him and YouTube personality Steven Lim on Saturday. The 41-year-old Lim won the match against the bigger-sized Subramanian by technical knockout.

According to AFC Holding Singapore, SGH's preliminary report said that Subramanian "suffered a cardiac arrest respiratory failure episode which led to his passing". It added that the final medical report will be released in 30 to 60 days.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr Pradip Subramanian’s family during this difficult time."

The shocking incident left netizens questioning the organiser's decision to include Subramanian at the last moment after singer Sylvester Sim - who was initially meant to challenge Lim - withdrew from the match due to insurance issues.

Police has said it is investigating Subramanian's death.

