Pradip Subramanian suffered cardiac arrest, says AFC organiser

SINGAPORE: World Bodybuilding and Physique (WBPF) Singapore president Pradip Subramanian suffered a cardiac arrest which led to his death, the organiser said on Sunday (Sep 24), a day after Subramaniam died during a headline celebrity fight at Marina Bay Sands.

The 32-year-old died in the aftermath of the Asia Fighting Championship (AFC) celebrity Muay Thai bout between him and YouTube personality Steven Lim. The 41-year-old Lim won the match against the bigger-sized Subramanian by technical knockout.

The shocking incident left netizens questioning the organiser's decision to include Subramanian at the last moment after singer Sylvester Sim - who was initially meant to challenge Lim - withdrew from the match due to insurance issues.

Police has said it is investigating Subramanian's death.

The organiser's statement is reproduced below:

According to the preliminary medical report released by Singapore General Hospital, Mr Pradip Subramanian suffered a cardiac arrest respiratory failure episode which led to his passing. The final medical report will be released in 30 to 60 days.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr Pradip Subramanian’s family during this difficult time.

This statement is released by AFC Holding Singapore.