Pre-orders for Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ to start Apr 7

SINGAPORE: Samsung's latest flagship smartphone will be available for pre-orders from Friday (Apr 7), the electronics giant announced on Wednesday.

The long-awaited Galaxy S8 is the technology company's first new premium phone after it permanently halted sales of Galaxy Note 7 smartphones in October due to reports of some devices exploding while being charged. The incident cost Samsung US$5.5 billion in profit and dealt a heavy blow to its reputation.

The South Korean conglomerate's two new smartphone models, the Galaxy S8 and S8+, will retail at S$1,148 and S$1,298 respectively. According to Samsung, both will be available in three colours: Maple Gold, Midnight Black and Orchid Gray.

Consumers with existing contracts can register their interest with their respective telcos for the phones from noon on Friday.

Those who wish to pre-order the phones without contracts can also do so on Samsung's website, Samsung Experience stores around the island and major consumer electronics stores' websites from the same time, the company said.

At Samsung's Galaxy Studio in Ngee Ann City, pre-orders commence from 11am on Apr 14.

To pre-order, consumers have to place a S$50 deposit and select their choice of collection point at either the Galaxy Studio or any Samsung Experience store.

The new smartphones will be available from Apr 29 at all local telcos, major consumer electronics stores, authorised mobile retailers, Samsung Experience stores and Lazada Singapore, the company added.

Samsung also announced on Wednesday that the Galaxy Tab S3 would be available from Apr 29 in Black and Silver. The WiFi and LTE options will retail at recommended prices of S$898 and S$1,098 respectively.