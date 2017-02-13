Pre-schools can save up to 10% on meal costs under centralised catering system

SINGAPORE: Pre-schools can save up to 10 per cent on meal costs and make more efficient use of manpower, under a centralised catering system launched last September, said Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Teo Ser Luck on Tuesday (Feb 13).

Service provider SATS currently prepares healthy meals for about 2,000 children in 29 pre-schools, under the programme led by the Association of Early Childhood and Training Services (Assets) launched last September.

The menu meets nutrition standards set by the Health Promotion Board and is approved by the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) as well as Ministry of Health (MOH).

The first of its kind in the early childhood sector, Assets said it has helped preschools saved on manpower, improved productivity and allowed for job redesign for cooks in the centre. It hopes to expand these services to before and after school care providers.

"Before we started on this programme, we had difficulty in hiring cooks,” said Director of TwinkleKidz Bendemeer, Xu Yijue. “But after this programme, we redesigned the job scope and staff are happy because they can help out with routine jobs in the classroom."

This comes on the back of growth in the sector, following a rising demand for pre-school services.

"I'm looking forward to more childcare centres and operators joining in the fray,” said Mr Teo. “This is also something that we'll be focusing on this coming year - looking at what type of solutions can be made available and can be endorsed by us for each individual sector to scale up and change whole sectors.”

Another initiative to support teachers in administrative work was also launched by Assets last year. It is currently working with ECDA and the Info-communications Media Development Authority to find ways to help pre-schools move away from labour-intensive administrative processes.

Some solutions include apps that allow educators to mark attendance digitally, as well as speed up recording of temperatures as well as managing information on staff and pupils.

Assets will also launch a pilot project to provide zonal bus services for preschools in March, and a bulk purchasing project for preschool supplies in a few months' time.