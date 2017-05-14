Pregnant woman killed in Jurong West accident

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old pregnant woman was killed after being hit by a lorry in an accident in Jurong West on Saturday (May 13) morning, Channel NewsAsia understands.



The woman, said to be Malaysian national Goh Chieh Ting, was crossing the road at Jurong West Avenue 1 when she was hit by a lorry.

The Singapore Police Force said on Sunday that it was alerted to the accident involving a lorry and a pedestrian along Jurong West Avenue 1 towards Corporation Road just before 8am. The victim was sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, police added.

Authorities also said that a 46-year-old male lorry driver has been arrested for causing death by a negligent act. Police investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, who received an alert at around the same time, said it sent an ambulance to the scene and that the victim was unconscious en route to the hospital.

