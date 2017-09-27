Preschool owner gets extended jail time for contempt of court

SINGAPORE: A pre-school teacher has been given additional jail time of five months for contempt of court on Wednesday (Sep 27), after already serving over two weeks of prison time.

Song Fanrong was first sent to prison on Sep 11 by Senior Judge Andrew Ang after she disobeyed a Mareva injunction to freeze her assets following a lawsuit filed by three businessmen from China for alleged fraud.



Two weeks later, the judge imposed additional jail time after her lawyer, Mr Siva Sothi, told the court that Song was unable to return the S$300,000 she gained from selling assets ordered frozen by the court.

Song, who ran eight kindergartens as the sole director of Friedrich Frobel Holding, had sold 2 per cent of her shares in Friedrich Frobel and some assets in the Buttercups Kindergarten Business despite the court order.

Payments were then made to her which were transferred to her bank account in China. Song’s lawyer Siva Sothi added that some of the money were remitted from that account to the schools in Singapore.



But Senior Judge Andrew Ang said there was no proof of where the monies went. He said Song could have instead approached the plaintiffs on the sales to raise funds instead of selling her frozen assets.



“The trouble is, your client did no such thing. She didn’t consult the plaintiff. It doesn’t suggest honest intentions. That’s the problem”.

The plaintiffs’ lawyer, Mr Quek Mong Hua, said this was a case of aggravated contempt of court. He said Song was “lying” and her actions affected parents and teachers.



Two kindergartens have since closed, and one is due to close by end-September.



It is understood that some of the other shareholders are considering taking steps to try and preserve as many of these kindergartens as possible.



Meanwhile, Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) says it’s seeking clarity from the operator on the future plans for these remaining preschools.



It also has issued directions to the remaining preschools under Friedrich Frobel Holding to ensure the smooth operations and management of them.



A parent, who declined to be named, told Channel NewsAsia that it was a very distressing period as her two sons had attended the now-closed Buttercups Montessori at Namly Place. She said parents were only given two weeks’ notice of the school’s closure.



“We were trying to save the school we so very much believed in and loved,” she said.

“I know some children staying at home because of this. Teachers are left jobless because of them,” she said. “It’s just very sad for all of us”.