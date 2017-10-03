President Halimah Yacob condemns Las Vegas shooting as 'horrific act of violence'

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob on Tuesday (Oct 3) condemned Sunday's shooting in Las Vegas as a "horrific act of violence".

In a Facebook post, Mdm Halimah said she was "deeply saddened" by the incident in Las Vegas in which at least 59 were killed, after a former accountant fired on members of the public from his 32nd floor hotel room.

"It was a horrific act of violence against innocent people and should be strongly condemned," said Mdm Halimah. "On behalf of the people of Singapore, I convey our deepest condolences to the United States."

She added: "Our thoughts are with them and the families of those affected during this difficult time."

The incident, which also left hundreds of people injured, is the deadliest mass shooting in US history.





