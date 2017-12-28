President Halimah Yacob conveys 'heartfelt condolences' over Philippines storm devastation

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob on Thursday (Dec 28) expressed her "heartfelt condolences" on behalf of Singaporeans to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and the people of the Philippines over the devastation caused by Tropical Storm Tembin.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives and devastation caused by Tropical Storm Vinta (Tembin) which struck the Philippines on Dec 22, so soon after Tropical Storm Urduja (Kai-tak)," she wrote in her letter.

"These natural disasters are most unfortunate, but I am confident that under your leadership and with the resilience of your people, the Philippines will overcome this adversity and recover strongly," she added.

"Our thoughts are with the Philippines and its people during this difficult time."

Tens of thousands were forced from their homes by the tropical storm that battered the southern Philippines and left hundreds dead and many missing.