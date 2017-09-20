President Halimah Yacob sends condolences over Mexico earthquake

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob has written to Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to offer her condolences over the deadly earthquake that struck the country on Tuesday (Sep 19).

The magnitude 7.1. quake killed at least 217 people, including 21 children crushed beneath an elementary school that was reduced to rubble. This follows a powerful tremor that killed nearly 100 people in the south of the country two weeks ago.

In a letter dated Sep 20, President Halimah Yacob said she was saddened by the loss of lives and devastation caused by the earthquake.

"On behalf of the people of Singapore, I convey my sincere sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims," she wrote.

"I am confident that the people of Mexico will respond to this calamity with strength and courage. I wish that Mexico will overcome the consequences of this tragic event in the soonest possible time."

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said they have reached out to e-registered Singaporeans in Mexico City and there have been no reports of any Singaporeans injured by the earthquake.

"Singaporeans in the affected areas should take the necessary precautions for their personal safety, heed the instructions of the local authorities, and closely monitor the local news," it added.

It also advised Singaporeans in Mexico to stay in touch with family and friends. Those who require urgent consular assistance should contact:



MFA Duty Office (24-hours)

Tel: +65 63798800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg