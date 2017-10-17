President Halimah Yacob to attend cremation ceremony of late Thai King

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob will visit Bangkok from Oct 26 to 27 to attend the cremation ceremony of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Tuesday (Oct 17).



It's her first official overseas visit as Singapore's head of state.

President Halimah will be accompanied by her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, as well as officials from the President’s Office and MFA.

Thailand's revered King Bhumibol died in October 2016 at the age of 88, triggering an outpouring of grief in the nation. His body has laid in state in a gold hall at the Grand Palace in Bangkok and the royal cremation will take place on Oct 26 at Sanam Luang.

More than 250,000 people are expected to attend the cremation ceremony.

During President Halimah's absence, Mr J Y Pillay, chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers, will exercise the functions of the office of the President.

