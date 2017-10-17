President Halimah Yacob to host her first Istana open house on Sunday

SINGAPORE: The Istana will be hosting a Deepavali open house on Sunday (Oct 22), the first since President Halimah Yacob took office last month.

President Halimah was sworn in as Singapore's first female president on Sep 14.

The Istana grounds will be open to the public on Sunday from 8.30am to 6pm, in celebration of Deepavali, the President's Office said in a press release on Tuesday. Deepavali falls on Wednesday.

Programmes lined up for the open house include music and dance performances, a display of birds by Wildlife Reserves Singapore, balloon sculpting and henna painting.

Visitors can sign up for guided nature walks at the Istana, which will showcase the Istana’s flora, fauna and biodiversity. They can also take a guided tour of the Istana main building led by volunteers from the National Heritage Board.

Those who wish to explore the Istana grounds on their own can do a self-guided tour with the help of the Istana Garden Walk mobile application.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The Istana Heritage Gallery at the Istana Park, located opposite the main gate of the Istana along Orchard Road, will also be open from 10am to 6pm. For a self-guided interactive tour of the Gallery and the Istana Park, visitors can download the LocoMole mobile application.

Istana souvenirs will be on sale during the open house and proceeds from the sale of souvenirs and all entrance fees collected will be donated to charity, the President's Office said.

Fees of S$2 to S$10 will be charged for guided tours and to enter the Istana main building.