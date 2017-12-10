President Halimah Yacob to make debut appearance at President's Star Charity

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob will make her maiden appearance as guest-of-honour at the 24th edition of the President's Star Charity on Sunday (Dec 10) evening.

The charity show, set to take place at MES Theatre at Mediacorp, aims to inspire the community to do their part to help the less fortunate.

Proceeds from the event will go to 52 charities under the President’s Challenge, including the Community Chest, Association of Muslim Professionals, Autism Association, Singapore Red Cross Society and Alzheimer’s Disease Association.

Themed “It takes all of us”, this year’s show promises a star-studded line-up that includes local and international celebrities such as Rebecca Lim and Grammy Award-winner Daniel Powter, best known for his chart-topping hit Bad Day.

Veteran local singer Rahimah Rahim, who will make her fifth appearance on the show, will open the programme with a performance together with 22-member Orkestra Melayu Singapura.

Singer Rahimah Rahim with a powerful rendition of You To Me Are Everything. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Actress Rebecca Lim will go on the piano with the TENG Ensemble, a group that blends traditional and contemporary tunes, to perform four childhood songs in Mandarin and Malay.

This is also the first time the public can actively give back to the community by doing more than just donating during the event – members of the public are joining radio personalities such as Joakim Gomez and Sonia Chew to pack and distribute goody bags to 336 isolated elderlies and low income families living in HDB flats.

Social influencers like (from left) Chen Yi Xi, Richie Koh, Joel Choo and Denise Tan will perform a song and dance item with members from the Down Syndrome Association. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

And in the name of charity, artistes will also team up with music groups and cultural organisations to perform a medley of multi-cultural numbers.

For example, artistes including Pierre Png, Paige Chua and Paul Foster will partner the Gunong Sayang Association to perform a dance while serving traditional Peranakan desserts to guests.

Members from the Gunong Sayang Association talk traditional Peranakan desserts with (from left) Gurmit Singh, Paige Chua and Glenda Chong. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The public may call in to make donations of S$10, S$50 and S$100 up till 11.59pm on Dec 16 by calling the following numbers:

For a S$10 donation: 1900-112-8821

For a S$50 donation: 1900-112-8822

For a S$100 donation: 1900-112-8823

Members of the public can also donate online or use the Dash app to send in their donations.

The President's Star Charity will be broadcast live on Channel 5 and Toggle from 7.30pm to 9.30pm on Sunday.

A repeat telecast of the show will be broadcast at 5pm on Dec 16 on Channel 5.