President Halimah Yacob to move out of Yishun HDB flat: MHA

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob will be moving out from her home at Yishun Avenue 4, according to a press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday (Oct 2).

MHA said it has conducted a careful assessment of the security arrangements for the President, and has informed her that security agencies "face several challenges in ensuring her security and protection" if she continues to stay in her current home.

The ministry has "strongly advised" the President to consider moving to another place, as this will enable the agencies to ensure her safety and security with greater assurance.

"President has accepted MHA’s security recommendation. She will make arrangements to move to a new place soon," the press release said.

MHA declined to provide further details.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Mdm Halimah thanked everyone for their concern with regard to her residential arrangements, and said the decision to move out of Yishun was done "upon further discussions with the Government".

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This is to allow our security agencies to carry out their duties with greater confidence," she wrote.

Mdm Halimah had said after being declared President-elect on Sep 13 that she would like to continue staying at her jumbo Yishun flat, which her husband Mohamed Adullah Alhabshee said was "as huge as a penthouse".

She added that she would leave the security aspects of protecting her home to the security department, saying then: "I think they know how to secure the area, but I think it's a very nice comfortable place. I've been living there for many years."

When Channel NewsAsia visited the HDB block on Sep 13, there was visible police presence with freshly painted markings meant for police vehicles and two policemen checking on anyone who wanted to enter the area just outside her corner flat. More were seen patrolling the block opposite the president's flat.



Mdm Halimah was sworn in as Singapore's eighth president last month, and is its first female President and first Malay head of state in 47 years.