President Halimah Yacob welcomes Prince Charles and wife at the Istana

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob welcomed Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, at the Istana on Tuesday (Oct 31) morning.

Arriving at around 10.30am, the prince received a ceremonial welcome at the Istana grounds, which included inspecting the Guard-of-Honour.



Prince Charles is on a four-day visit to Singapore. (Photo: Howard Law)

Prince Charles inspects the Guard-of-Honour at the Istana. (Photo: Howard Law)

Earlier in the week, the royal couple visited local athletes participating in the Queen's Baton Relay, which is travelling around the world ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

President Halimah Yacob meets with Prince Charles at the Istana. (Photo: Howard Law)

This is Prince Charles' second official visit to Singapore. (Photo: Howard Law)

At the Istana, the royal couple also sat down with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife, Mdm Ho Ching.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Ho Ching meet Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at the Istana. (Photo: Howard Law)

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Prince Charles at the Istana. (Photo: Howard Law)

Mdm Ho Ching and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. (Photo: Lianne Chia)

The Istana visit was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph, which honours soldiers who died during World War I and World War II.

Prince Charles and Camilla arrive at the Cenotaph. (Photo: Howard Law)

At the war memorial in Esplanade Park, the pair also interacted with war veterans and students from participating schools like Tanglin Trust.

Prince Charles lays a wreath at the Cenotaph war memorial. (Photo: Howard Law)

The couple will be honoured with a state banquet on Tuesday evening.

Prince Charles mingling with war veterans at the Cenotaph. (Photo: Howard Law)



Camilla greets students attending the wreath-laying session at the Cenotaph. (Photo: Howard Law)



This four-day visit is Prince Charles' second official one to Singapore and a first for Camilla.