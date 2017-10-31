President Halimah Yacob welcomes Prince Charles and wife at the Istana
SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob welcomed Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, at the Istana on Tuesday (Oct 31) morning.
Arriving at around 10.30am, the prince received a ceremonial welcome at the Istana grounds, which included inspecting the Guard-of-Honour.
Earlier in the week, the royal couple visited local athletes participating in the Queen's Baton Relay, which is travelling around the world ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
At the Istana, the royal couple also sat down with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife, Mdm Ho Ching.
The Istana visit was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph, which honours soldiers who died during World War I and World War II.
At the war memorial in Esplanade Park, the pair also interacted with war veterans and students from participating schools like Tanglin Trust.
The couple will be honoured with a state banquet on Tuesday evening.
This four-day visit is Prince Charles' second official one to Singapore and a first for Camilla.