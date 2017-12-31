President Halimah Yacob calls on Singaporeans to stay united, build bridges between communites

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans must continue to build bridges between communities and stay united, said President Halimah Yacob in her New Year message that was posted on Facebook on Sunday (Dec 31).



In a 50-second video, Mdm Halimah said Singapore has "tremendous strength", evident in the way its people "respect our religious diversity, in the way we provide opportunities for everyone and in the way we value social cohesion".



"As we enter the New Year, let’s continue to build on this strength – build bridges between communities and stay united," she added.



This is Mdm Halimah's first New Year message as head of state. The former Speaker of Parliament was sworn in as Singapore's eighth President in September, after being the sole candidate to qualify for the post.

In her New Year message, Mdm Halimah thanked Singaporeans for giving her the chance to serve as President.

"In the course of the past three months, I have continued to reach out to many Singaporeans from all walks of life, something which I will carry on doing throughout my presidency.



"Let me wish you and your families a wonderful, prosperous and peaceful New Year".