President’s Scholarship awarded to 5 individuals

SINGAPORE: Five young Singaporeans were awarded the President’s Scholarship in a ceremony at the Istana on Wednesday evening (Aug 16).

The recipients this year are Mr Jasdeep Singh Hundal, Mr Lee Tat Wei, Ms Agatha Sacha Lim Lee, Ms Wee Jin Ting Cheri and Officer Cadet Lionel Oh Wei Hao.

Ms Wee is the first student from the School of the Arts (SOTA) to be awarded a President’s Scholarship. She will be reading psychology and philosophy in the United Kingdom.

The 19-year-old, who wanted to become a professional ballerina, said she had a change of heart after her education at SOTA.

"In SOTA's dance theory lesson, we explore things like dance analysis, so we analysed body language, movements, the people on stage, the emotions that movements can elicit. That’s when I started realising that psychology was a discipline that I could really pursue an interest in," Ms Wee told Channel NewsAsia.

The 2017 President's Scholarship recipients pose in front of the Istana.

The President's Scholarship, regarded as the country's most prestigious, is awarded to outstanding Singaporean students who want to serve the nation through a career in the public service.

Two of this year's recipients - Mr Hundal and Mr Lee - will join the foreign service after graduation. They will read social sciences and history, and liberal arts respectively.

Mr Hundal, who speaks many languages including Malay, Mandarin and French, said exploring different cultural worlds is a big part of who he is, and that the foreign service seems to be the "best fit" for him to engage with people.

Ms Lim, meanwhile, will pursue her studies in philosophy, politics and economics, while Officer Cadet Oh will study international relations and serve in the Singapore Armed Forces after graduation.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Tony Tan Keng Yam said awarding the scholarships is one important avenue for the Government to build up a talent pool of future leaders to ensure Singapore's continued success.

"These five young men and women possess not just intellectual capabilities and leadership qualities, but also the passion and values needed to serve Singapore and Singaporeans," said Dr Tan.

"As the future generation of the public service, Singaporeans trust in your abilities to improve their lives and steer the nation to greater heights."