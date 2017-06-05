President Tan, PM Lee send condolences over London attacks

SINGAPORE: President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May respectively to send their condolences on the attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a media release on Monday (Jun 5).



Seven people were killed in the attacks, which the Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibility for. About 50 others were injured, with some still in critical condition.

Dr Tan's and Mr Lee's letters are reproduced below.

Letter from President Tony Tan Keng Yam:



Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Buckingham Palace

London SW1A 1AA



Your Majesty,



I was shocked by the vicious terrorist attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market on 3 June 2017. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their bereaved families.

Singapore condemns these cowardly acts of terror. As we confront the global scourge of terrorism, I am confident that the resolve of the British people will not waver in the face of this tragedy.



Yours sincerely,



TONY TAN KENG YAM

Letter from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong:



Dear Prime Minister May,



The Singapore Government condemns the terrorist attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market on 3 June 2017. We convey our condolences to those who lost loved ones and wish the injured a speedy recovery.



The British people have faced recent terror threats with fortitude and demonstrated that the terrorists will not prevail. We stand in solidarity with the United Kingdom during this difficult time.



Yours sincerely,



LEE HSIEN LOONG



The Rt Honourable Theresa May MP

Prime Minister

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

