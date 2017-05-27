President Tan, PM Lee send condolences to Egypt over attack on Coptic Christians

SINGAPORE: President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and Prime Minister Sherif Ismail to offer their condolences over the attack on Coptic Christians in Minya, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday (May 27).



The Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which saw a busload of Coptic Christians ambushed en route to a monastery.

In his letter, Dr Tan condemned the "senseless attack" as "yet another reminder of the global scourge of terrorism" and expressed confidence that Egypt would remain united in the face of adversity.

Their letters are reproduced below.



Letter from President Tony Tan Keng Yam:



Your Excellency,



I was appalled by the attack on a bus carrying Coptic Christians in Minya on 26 May 2017 which killed and injured many innocent Egyptians. On behalf of the people of Singapore, I convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and victims.



This senseless attack is yet another reminder of the global scourge of terrorism. Singapore strongly condemns this cowardly act. I am confident that under your leadership, Egypt will remain united in the face of adversity.



Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the Egyptian people in this time of grief.



Yours sincerely,



TONY TAN KENG YAM



Letter from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong:



Dear Prime Minister,



I was shocked and saddened by the deadly attack on a bus ferrying Coptic Christians in Minya on 26 May 2017.



Singapore strongly condemns this senseless act of violence. I convey my deepest sympathies to the Egyptian people and to the families who have lost their loved ones.



Yours sincerely,



LEE HSIEN LOONG