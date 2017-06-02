President Tan sends condolences to Afghanistan over Kabul attack

SINGAPORE: President Tony Tan Keng Yam wrote to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to offer his condolences over the truck bomb that killed at least 90 and injured hundreds in Kabul's diplomatic quarter, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday (Jun 2).



The blast on Wednesday, at the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, ripped through a traffic-clogged street during the morning rush hour, causing hundreds of casualties.

In his letter, Dr Tan condemned the "vicious bomb attack" and expressed confidence that the Afghan people would not waver in the face of the tragedy.

His letter is reproduced below.

Letter from President Tony Tan Keng Yam:

Your Excellency,



I was shocked by the vicious bomb attack in Kabul on 31 May 2017, which took many innocent lives and left hundreds of ordinary Afghan citizens and foreigners injured.



Singapore condemns this terrible act, coming so soon after the start of the holy month of Ramadan. I am confident that the Afghan people will not waver in the face of this tragedy.



On behalf of the people of Singapore, I offer my deepest sympathies to the victims and bereaved families of this attack. We wish those injured a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Afghanistan during this time of sorrow.



Yours sincerely,



TONY TAN KENG YAM

