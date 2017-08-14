President Tony Tan congratulates India on 71st Independence Day

SINGAPORE: President Tony Tan Keng Yam has congratulated Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on India's 71st Independence Day, which falls on Tuesday (Aug 15), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a media statement on Monday.

In his letter to the Indian President, Dr Tan commended the "tremendous strides" India has made since 1947, both as a nation and as "a major contributor towards international peace and stability".

He noted that Singapore and India were bound by "close historical and cultural ties" even prior to Singapore's independence in 1965. "50 years later in 2015, our relations were further bolstered by the signing of the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership," Dr Tan wrote.

"Our relations continue to expand in new areas such as smart cities and skills development, and to deepen in defence cooperation, trade and investment, finance and culture.

"I am confident that the future holds much promise for our special relationship."