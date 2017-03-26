President Tony Tan hails close ties with France

SINGAPORE: Bilateral relations between Singapore and France are strong, and the two countries “share deep economic cooperation”, said President Tony Tan Keng Yam on Sunday (Mar 26).



Dr Tan was speaking during the state banquet at the Istana hosted in honour of French president Francois Hollande, who is on a two-day state visit to Singapore.



“It is a great honour to welcome President François Hollande to Singapore. This is a significant visit, as it is the first state visit by a French President to Singapore,” Dr Tan said.



In his speech, the Singapore president noted that France was Singapore’s second largest trading partner in the European Union (EU) in 2016, and Singapore’s sixth largest investor from the EU.



"There are more than 1,800 French enterprises in Singapore and some 15,000 French nationals make Singapore their second home," Dr Tan added.

He also talked about the strides made in strengthening the relationship between the two countries during President Hollande’s term.



“Most notable was the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed in 2012 during the official visit of then-Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault to Singapore,” said Dr Tan.



“Since then, Singapore and France have deepened cooperation not only in traditional areas such as defence, trade and investment, education and culture, but also in emerging areas including space technology, renewable energies and nuclear safety.”



President Tan added that during the current uncertain global climate when many nations are facing pressures to turn inwards, it is important that Singapore work with “reliable friends” like France.



“The ratification of the EU-Singapore Free Trade Agreement will reinforce the joint belief of Singapore and France that free and open trade will bring tangible benefits to our peoples,” Dr Tan said.



“Singapore also looks forward to France’s support for the ASEAN-EU Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement which will strengthen air connections between our two regions, and signal the value both our countries place on having a connected world rather than a fragmented one,” he added.



Dr Tan also expressed confidence that President’s Hollande’s visit to Singapore “will succeed in taking the multifaceted partnership and friendship between Singapore and France to a new level”.