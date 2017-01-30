President Tony Tan, PM Lee offer condolences over Quebec shooting
Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had on Monday condemned the incident, calling it a "heinous attack".
SINGAPORE: President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday (Jan 30) wrote to Governor General of Canada David Johnston and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau respectively, to convey their condolences on the deadly attack at Quebec's Islamic Cultural Centre, which occurred on Sunday.
In his letter, Dr Tan said Singapore "strongly condemns" the shooting. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Canadian people during this challenging period," he said.
President Tan's letter to Governor General Johnston is reproduced below:
His Excellency the Right Honourable David Lloyd Johnston
Governor General and Commander-in-Chief
Canada
Your Excellency,
I was deeply saddened to learn of the attack at the Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City on 29 January 2017. On behalf of the people of Singapore, I offer our deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims.
Singapore strongly condemns the shooting which took place at a sacred place of worship during prayers. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Canadian people during this challenging period.
Yours sincerely,
TONY TAN KENG YAM
In his letter to Mr Trudeau, PM Lee said he was "shocked" by the shooting. "On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I offer our deepest condolences to the bereaved families," he wrote.
Mr Lee's letter is reproduced below:
Dear Prime Minister Trudeau,
I was shocked by the deadly shooting at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre on 29 January 2017 during evening prayers. Singapore strongly condemns the attack at a sacred place of worship that has resulted in the loss of innocent lives.
On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I offer our deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Our thoughts are with the Canadian people.
Yours sincerely,
LEE HSIEN LOONG
The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau
Prime Minister
Canada
