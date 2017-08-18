President Tony Tan, PM Lee send condolences over terror attack in Barcelona

SINGAPORE: President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to Spain's King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy respectively to offer their condolences over the deadly terror attack in Barcelona.



The attack on Thursday (Aug 17) killed at least 14 people and injured more than 100 others after a van ploughed into pedestrians at the popular Las Ramblas tourist area. In a separate incident early on Friday, six civilians and one police officer were injured when a car drove into people in the Spanish seaside resort of Cambrils.

In a letter dated Aug 18, President Tan said he was saddened by the attack in Barcelona.

"Singapore strongly condemns this act of terror on innocent civilians and stands united with Spain in its fight against terrorism," he wrote. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the people of Spain."

In his letter to Mr Rajoy, PM Lee also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, and said Singapore strongly condemns the horrific attack.

"We are shocked by and deeply saddened to learn of the loss of lives. As Spain mourns the victims, Singapore stands in solidarity with the Spanish people during this difficult time."



Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had earlier condemned the attack in Barcelona. It added that there have been no reports of Singaporeans directly affected by or injured in the incident.



