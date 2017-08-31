President Tony Tan ‘worked tirelessly’ to fulfil responsibilities: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: He was a President who “worked tirelessly” to fulfil his responsibilities – bringing Singaporeans closer together, being the custodian of Singapore’s reserves, upholding the integrity of the public service and enhancing relations with other countries.



That was how Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong summed up Dr Tony Tan Keng Yam’s term as Singapore’s seventh President, which ended on Thursday (Aug 31).



Speaking at a farewell reception, PM Lee recalled how Dr Tan took office after a “hard-fought” election.

He won the 2011 Presidential Election with 35.2 per cent of the vote against three other candidates. It came at a time when public sentiments were still affected by an “intense” General Election a few months earlier, PM Lee noted. That General Election saw a vote swing against the People’s Action Party.



“You were acutely aware that the Presidential candidates would come under close public scrutiny, especially a candidate like yourself who had had a long association with the Government.



“Yet you came forward to offer yourself as a candidate. You felt that the country needed a unifying figure, a steady, experienced hand; someone who understood the role of the President and would do right by the people and by Singapore while staying above the political fray", PM Lee said in his speech at the Istana.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"Fortunately, you were elected and Singapore has benefitted greatly from your calm and dignified presence, wealth of knowledge, and steady judgment," he added.



PM Lee praised Dr Tan’s efforts in launching social initiatives, supporting volunteer groups and Singapore’s national athletes, as well as lending patronage to promising local artists.



“When we celebrated SG50, you hosted many commemorative events and receptions, both in Singapore and when you were abroad, to deepen Singaporeans’ sense of unity and attachment to the country, and show our appreciation to the pioneer generation,” said PM Lee.



President Tony Tan shakes hands with members of staff on his final day in office. (Photo: Howard Law)

As President, Dr Tan “widened our circle of friendly countries”, opened doors for Singapore companies and strengthened networks of trade and investments, PM Lee said. He also noted that of the more than 30 state and official visits Dr Tan made, several were to countries not previously visited by a Singapore President.



On Dr Tan’s constitutional duties, PM Lee described him as a "prudent and conscientious custodian" of Singapore’s national reserves.



"We were able to operate these Presidential safeguards effectively and smoothly because your office and the Government have had a close and constructive working relationship, based on mutual trust and respect," said Mr Lee.



He cited the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail project as one example of when the Government had to seek the consent of the President. PM Lee said Dr Tan had carefully studied the issue, and gave his views from the perspective of safeguarding Singapore's reserves.

Dr Tan’s views were also sought for major infrastructure projects such as Changi Airport’s Terminal 5 and the Cross Island MRT Line. When the Government decided to review the Elected Presidency scheme after 25 years, it asked Dr Tan for his views.



“Constitutionally, this amendment was the prerogative of the Government and Parliament. But the Government sought your views on this important change affecting the President’s custodial powers, and it was proper and valuable that you gave the changes your public support,” PM Lee said in his speech.



Paying tribute to Dr Tan’s wife Mary, PM Lee said she has an ability to put everyone at ease with a friendly word and a gentle smile.



He recalled how Mrs Tan was seen dusting off confetti that had landed on their buggy driver’s hair during this year’s Chingay Parade. “It was such a spontaneous and typical gesture. Singaporeans will remember her fondly for her grace, empathy and warmth,” said PM Lee.



As Dr Tan completes six years in office, the Prime Minister said he can look back on a long and illustrious public service career.



“When I first entered politics, you were my minister in the Ministry of Trade and Industry. You mentored and guided me, and helped me to find my footing in Government.



“I thank you once again for your dedicated and distinguished service to the nation … I am sure you will continue to contribute to the country in many ways in the years to come.”



The next President will be someone from the Malay community, following changes to the Elected Presidency. Nomination Day is set for Sep 13. Polling Day will be on Sep 23 if there is more than one eligible candidate.

