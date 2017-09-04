Presidential election 2017: Five people applied for certificate of eligibility

SINGAPORE: By the close of application for the Certificate of Eligibility and Community Certificate at 5pm on Monday (Sep 4), the Elections Department (ELD) received a total of five applications for the Certificate of Eligibility, it said in a news release.

Of these applicants, three people applied for the Malay Community Certificate, one person applied for the Chinese Community Certificate; and one person declared that he does not consider himself to be a member of the Chinese community, the Malay community, or the Indian or other minority communities, ELD said.

It added that as the Presidential Election is reserved for the Malay community, the Community Committee must reject a community declaration if the declarant does not state that he considers himself to be a member of the community to which the election is reserved.

The Presidential Election is due to take place on Sep 23 if there is a contest. Nomination Day is on Sep 13.



At least three presidential hopefuls have submitted their applications to contest in the reserved election: Former Speaker of Parliament Halimah Yacob, businessman Salleh Marican and Mr Farid Khan, chairman of marine sector company Bourbon Offshore Asia.



Madam Halimah, 63, a long-time Member of Parliament, was Singapore's first female Speaker of Parliament. She has since stepped down from those positions. If elected, she is set to be Singapore's first female President.



Mr Marican, chief executive of Second Chance Properties, 67, has said that he will donate his salary as President to charity. His company was the first Malay-owned firm to be listed on the Singapore Exchange in 1997.



Mr Farid, 62, who has forged a successful career in the maritime industry, said he was going to retire but decided to run as he can "contribute a little bit more".

