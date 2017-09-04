Presidential election 2017: Five people applied for certificate of eligibility

SINGAPORE: By the close of application for the Certificate of Eligibility and Community Certificate at 5pm on Monday (Sep 4), the Elections Department (ELD) received a total of five applications for the Certificate of Eligibility, it said in a news release.

Of these applicants, three people applied for the Malay Community Certificate, one person applied for the Chinese Community Certificate; and one person declared that he does not consider himself to be a member of the Chinese community, the Malay community, or the Indian or other minority communities, ELD said.

It added that as the Presidential Election is reserved for the Malay community, the Community Committee must reject a community declaration if the declarant does not state that he considers himself to be a member of the community to which the election is reserved.

The Presidential Election is due to take place on Sep 23 if there is a contest. Nomination Day is on Sep 13.



