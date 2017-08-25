Presidential Election 2017 to pilot e-registration of voters at polling stations

SINGAPORE: The upcoming Presidential Election will pilot the electronic registration of voters at polling stations, the Elections Department (ELD) said on Friday (Aug 25).

E-registration of voters will be introduced in three constituencies – Chua Chu Kang GRC, Tanjong Pagar GRC and Yuhua SMC – to shorten the registration process, ELD said.

To familiarise voters with the process, roadshows will be organised at 11 Community Centres in the three constituencies before Polling Day.

The current registration procedure requires an election official to manually search for and strike off the voter’s name in a hard-copy register. With e-registration, the voter’s NRIC will be scanned electronically for registration.

“This decreases the waiting time for voters at polling stations and reduces the number of election officials required to serve the same number of voters at a polling station,” ELD said.

“There is no change to the voting process,” it added. “Only the medium for registering voters is different.”

Advertisement