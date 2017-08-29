Presidential Election campaigning should 'befit dignity, role of President': Elections Department

"The President should remain above the political fray," the Elections Department says.

SINGAPORE: Campaigning for the upcoming Presidential Election on Sep 23 should "befit the dignity and role of the President" as the highest position in the land, the Elections Department (ELD) said on Tuesday (Aug 29).

Releasing guidelines for the election, ELD said: "The form of a Presidential Election campaign should differ fundamentally from that of a General Election campaign given the different roles that the elected President and the elected government perform.

"The President should remain above the political fray. It is not his role to support or oppose the Government of the day or to advance his own agenda or policies."

As part of changes to the Presidential Elections Act passed by Parliament in February, candidates this year are required to make a compulsory statutory declaration that they understand the role of the President under the Constitution.

They are also encouraged to sign a voluntary undertaking, introduced with amendments to subsidiary legislation in June, stating that they will conduct his or her election campaign in a manner "dignified, decorous and consistent with the President’s position as the Head of State and the symbol of national unity".

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Under the Constitution, the President has important ceremonial and representational roles as Head of State. He represents and promotes Singapore’s interests abroad. His key role is to be the custodian of Singapore’s reserves and to ensure that only people of integrity are appointed to key public sector jobs," ELD said in the press release.

"The focus of the Presidential Election campaign should therefore be on the suitability and integrity of candidates to discharge these functions, while maintaining the dignity of the office."

Following the changes to the Elected Presidency, this year’s election has been reserved for candidates from the Malay community.

Three potential candidates have declared their interest to contest the election – businessman Mohamed Salleh Marican, Bourbon Offshore Asia Pacific chairman Farid Khan and former Speaker of Parliament Halimah Yacob.

Both Mr Marican and Mr Farid have submitted their application papers, while Mdm Halimah said on Tuesday that she would do so "in due course". All three potential candidates have said they look forward to the process of contesting next month's election.