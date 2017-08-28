Presidential Election: Three potential candidates look forward to contesting election

SINGAPORE: With the writ of election issued on Monday (Aug 28), the three potential candidates said they look forward to the process of contesting next month's Presidential Election.



Businessman Salleh Marican, who was the first to submit his applications to the Elections Department last Wednesday, said he now eagerly awaits the decision on whether he qualifies as a candidate.



"I am confident of getting that green light. It has been a great journey for my team and I when we made the decision to contest," he wrote on Facebook. "I look forward to be eligible to contest in the election. A contest will be good for Singapore."

His sentiments were shared by Mr Farid Khan, chairman of marine sector company Bourbon Offshore Asia, who said: "We look forward to an open and fair competition ahead."

Former Speaker of Parliament Halimah Yacob, meanwhile, revealed that chairman of the Singapore Business Federation, Mr Teo Siong Seng, has "generously accepted" her request to be her proposer on Nomination Day.

"Over the past weeks, I am honoured and humbled that so many individuals have stepped forward as friends and volunteers, expressing their support in my bid for the Elected Presidency," she wrote on Facebook.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I look forward to sharing more about my thoughts and ideas with you."

This year's Presidential Election, which is reserved for candidates from the Malay community, has been set for Sep 23 if more than one person qualifies to run for the position. Nomination Day will be on Sep 13.

Mdm Halimah is the only one out of the three who has not submitted application forms to the Elections Department. She has until Sep 4 to do so, according to election rules.