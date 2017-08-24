Presidential hopeful Farid Khan submits papers for upcoming reserved election

SINGAPORE: Presidential hopeful Farid Khan submitted his application forms on Thursday (Aug 24) to contest the upcoming reserved election, a day after businessman Mohamed Salleh Marican did so.

"I already submitted the documents to the committee, now it’s in their hands. Let’s just wait to see when they’re coming back," he told reporters after submitting the papers to the Elections Department at about 10.45am.

Mr Farid, 62, first stated his intention to run for presidency in early July. The chairman of marine sector company Bourbon Offshore Asia was the second to do so, after an announcement by Mr Marican in late May.

Former Speaker of Parliament Halimah Yacob has also declared her intention to contest the election.

Asked about the possibility of a walkover, Mr Farid said: "We cannot speculate. We’ve already submitted the documents and we’ll just wait and see."

However, he said he was confident that he would qualify for as a presidential candidate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following changes to the Elected Presidency, this year’s election – expected to be held in September – has been reserved for candidates from the Malay community.

All potential candidates will have to apply for the Certificate of Eligibility, providing details such as employment history and submitting supporting documents.

Applicants from the private sector like Mr Marican, the 67-year-old chief executive of Second Chance Properties, and Mr Farid will have to show that they helmed a company with at least S$500 million in shareholders’ equity.

For the first time in a Presidential Election, interested parties will also have to submit a Community Declaration form to the newly established Community Committee. This is to certify that the prospective candidate belongs to the community which the election has been reserved for.