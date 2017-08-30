Presidential hopeful Halimah Yacob submits papers for upcoming reserved election

SINGAPORE: Former Speaker of Parliament Halimah Yacob on Wednesday (Aug 30) submitted her application forms to contest the upcoming presidential election, the last of the three people who have declared their intention to run for the position.

The presidential hopeful on Tuesday held a press briefing to unveil her campaign slogan, as well naming her key campaign members such as Sheng Siong chief executive Lim Hock Chee, Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Chia Yong Yong, former NMP Mary Liew and Singapore Institute of International Affairs chairman Simon Tay.

Chief executive of Second Chance Salleh Marican was the first to submit his papers on Aug 23, while chairman of marine sector company Bourbon Offshore Asia Farid Khan did so a day later.

Nomination Day will be on Sep 13, according to the writ of election that was issued by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday. If there are more than one candidate nominated, Polling Day will be on Sep 23.