Presidential hopeful Halimah Yacob unveils campaign slogan and team

SINGAPORE: Presidential hopeful Halimah Yacob on Tuesday (Aug 29) unveiled her campaign slogan and introduced the members of her campaign team.

The former Speaker of Parliament, who stepped down earlier this month to contest the Presidential Election, said at a press conference held at the NTUC Centre that her campaign slogan is “Do Good, Do Together”.

"It allows us together as one people to come together and do what is good for the community and the country – I think that is the most important part of it," she said of her slogan.

"We 'do good, do together' regardless of race, language or religion, and we come together to make Singapore a home we can all be proud of."

Presidential hopeful Halimah Yacob unveiled her campaign at a press conference on Aug 29.

Mdm Halimah also introduced key members of her campaign team - "good friends" who volunteered to help, she said. They include Sheng Siong’s chief executive Lim Hock Chee, Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Chia Yong Yong, former NMP Mary Liew and Singapore Institute of International Affairs chairman Simon Tay.

Mr Tay will also be one of Mdm Halimah’s nominators come Nomination Day on Sep 13.

If she becomes President, her goal is to unify the nation, Mdm Halimah said.

“A president should unify the nation and channel our shared values into doing good for the country. And wholeheartedly serve Singapore and Singaporeans," she said.

"The President serves as one who unites the people, promotes social cohesion and has a huge capacity to do a tremendous amount of good.

"I know that Singaporeans see the Elected President as somebody who represents them and Singapore, and somebody they can identify with. I hope to be the kind of President that Singaporeans want, and look up to.”

Mdm Halimah announced her intention to run for the presidency earlier this month. Two other individuals, Mr Farid Khan and Mr Mohamed Salleh Marican, have submitted their application forms to contest the election.

