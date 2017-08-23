Presidential hopeful Salleh Marican submits papers for upcoming reserved election

SINGAPORE: Presidential hopeful Mohamed Salleh Marican submitted his application forms on Wednesday (Aug 23) to contest the upcoming reserved election, becoming the first among three potential candidates to do so.

Mr Marican, chief executive of Second Chance Properties, turned up at the Elections Department at about 3.30pm.

The two other prospective candidates are former Speaker of Parliament Halimah Yacob and chairman of Bourbon Offshore Asia Farid Khan Kaim Khan. They are expected to file their papers soon, with the election likely to take place in September.



Following changes to the Elected Presidency, this year’s election has been reserved for candidates from the Malay community.



All potential candidates will have to apply for the Certificate of Eligibility, providing details such as employment history and submitting supporting documents.



Applicants from the private sector like Mr Marican and Mr Farid will have to show that they helmed a company with at least S$500 million in shareholders’ equity.



For the first time in a Presidential Election, interested parties will also have to submit a Community Declaration form to the newly established Community Committee. This is to certify that the prospective candidate belongs to the community which the election has been reserved for.

