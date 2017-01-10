Price display requirement for wet market stalls may be revised: Amy Khor

SINGAPORE: The Government is looking into revising the requirement for all stallholders in wet markets to display their prices, Senior Minister of State for Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor said in Parliament on Tuesday (Jan 10).

Currently, all stallholders are required to display their prices as part of their licence conditions, and in instances where it is not feasible to indicate fixed prices, stall owners can opt to indicate a price range instead.

However, given that the prices of market produce may fluctuate on a daily basis, authorities recognise that many wet market stalls may face difficulty in displaying prices and are currently looking into revising this requirement, Ms Khor said.



She was responding to a question from Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Leon Perera on whether it is compulsory for wet market stallholders to display their prices prominently and how does the ministry enforce this.



“Regardless of the requirement, it is a good practice for stallholders to be transparent about their prices so that consumers will have greater peace of mind when patronising them and can make more informed choices,” Ms Khor added.



Last year, the National Environment Agency issued verbal advisories to more than 110 market stallholders who did not display their prices and most of them have cooperated.